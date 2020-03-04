Daily Nugget: Monte Morris’ impressive play in 2020

A key theme throughout the first two months of the Denver Nuggets’ 2019-20 season was the inconsistent play from the second unit. As the team worked on integrating new players in Michael Porter Jr. and Jerami Grant, other mainstays such as Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee weren’t thriving as they did back in the 2018-19 campaign.

However, for Monte Morris, an increase in playing time since the start of the calendar year has resulted in the dependable play that the Nuggets and their fans have come to expect. After averaging 18.3 minutes per game or fewer in the first three months of the season, Morris’ playing time jumped up to 24.9 minutes per game in January as a result of the plethora of injuries Denver had to deal with.

That number only increased to a season-high 27.7 minutes per contest in February, which was Morris’ best month of the season by a wide margin. In 10 February games, the 24-year-old point guard averaged 11.4 points and 4.1 assists per game on a 60.9 true shooting percentage, a significant increase over his season-long true shooting percentage of 54.1 percent.

Although the former second-round pick shot just 32.3 percent from beyond the arc, he more than made up for that with 66 percent shooting inside the arc.

Of course, one can’t discuss Morris’ play without mentioning his elite ability to create for others while limiting his turnovers. In February, Morris dished out 41 assists and only coughed it up six times (yes, you read that right). The result was a 6.83 assist-to-turnover ratio, which would easily top the league if translated over the course of a season.

Morris currently ranks third in the league with a 5.29 assist-to-turnover ratio, though the two players ahead of him have played in less than 27 games this season.

A trend that has developed when looking at Morris’ 2018-19 performance and the first 61 games of this season is that he thrives when given more playing time. When the former Iowa State Cyclone has received between 20 and 29 minutes in a game this season, he has averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 assists per game on a 58.4 true shooting percentage.

However, when his playing time has been between 10 and 19 minutes per game, those numbers drop to 6.7 points and 2.9 assists per game on a 49.6 true shooting percentage, which is well below the league average.

Morris is not one to hunt for his own shots. He thrives in reading the defense and each unique situation to find his spot or more importantly, set-up teammates.

“Me, I don’t need play calls, I can find my way. I can fall into points, just with the feel of the game,” Morris said, following Denver’s win over the Detroit Pistons last week. “But, I’m a pure PG. I like passing the ball. It’s good to play with guys that can make shots.”

If Morris continues to get extended run and can maintain his current level of production from the past two months, the Nuggets’ second unit will benefit tremendously over the stretch run of the regular season.