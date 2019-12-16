Daily Nugget: Reflecting on the day Nikola Jokić was handed the reins to the offense

Times were tough for the Denver Nuggets to begin the 2016-17 season. With a promising guard in Jamal Murray still looking to find his footing in the league and two European big men vying for playing time and on-court responsibilities, Denver fell to 9-16 through the middle of December.

What happened next will be remembered for as long as this current core of Nuggets is together and making noise in the NBA. After starting Jusuf Nurkic at center to begin the season, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone made the decision to insert Nikola Jokić into the starting lineup on Dec. 15 in hopes of injecting a boost to the team.

In his first start, Jokić didn’t light the world on fire with his statistics (13 points, five assists and four rebounds), but Denver won the game and dropped 132 points against the Trail Blazers. It was what followed throughout the rest of the season that made the move so significant.

Denver went 31-24 to finish the 2016-17 season (culminating in a 40-42 record) and posted the top offensive rating in the league after Dec. 15. In fact, Jokić’s offensive rating of 118.2 after Dec. 15 ranked third in the league among qualified starters, with only Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant besting the Serbian big man.

Jokić finished the 2016-17 season with averages of 16.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game on 64.0 percent true shooting. At that point, only Charles Barkley had put up such numbers in a season in league history, highlighting Jokić’s unique game that took over the Nuggets offense for years to come.