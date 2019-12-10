Daily Nugget: Jerami Grant returns to NBA roots in Philadelphia

The Denver Nuggets will wrap up their four-game road trip on Tuesday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season. The first matchup was a memorable affair for Denver, who came back from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter to escape with a win, as Nikola Jokić knocked down a tough jumper with just over one second remaining.

However, the matchup also presents Jerami Grant with another opportunity to go up against the team that drafted him back in the second round in 2014. While Grant has returned to Philadelphia several times in recent seasons, it provides the 25-year-old forward with another opportunity to showcase how much his game has grown since being drafted.

“Yeah, I would say defense is the strength of my game,” Grant said at Media Day this past September. “I think that was the reason why I got into the league and now I’ve been trying to expand my game from that.”

Grant was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder shortly after the start of the 2016-17 season after he spent two seasons gaining NBA experience on 76ers squads that didn’t have much success, to say the least. Since leaving Philadelphia, Grant has been a 36.5 percent 3-point shooter and has improved on the defensive end.

After a slow start from beyond the arc this season, the former Syracuse Orange player has knocked down his shots from outside, going 22 of 54 from deep over the past 16 games, including a 5 of 7 performance in Denver’s most recent game against the Nets.