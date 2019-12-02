The Denver Nuggets just finished one of the best months in Franchise history – Daily Nugget

The Nuggets may have suffered a disappointing loss to close out the month of November, but they are still riding high heading into their big matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers to open up the month of December.

Denver went 10-2 in November, which is the most wins the team has had in the month of November since the 2009-10 season. Furthermore, it is just the second month in which they have had at least 10 wins since the start of the 2013-14 campaign.

When specifically looking at months in which the Nuggets played at least 12 games, the 10-2 mark represents the fifth-best month in franchise history. The other months ahead of this 10-2 November? 13-2 marks in both March of 2013 and 1982, a 12-2 March in 2005 and an 11-2 November in 1984 (Denver sure seems to enjoy the spring season).

A quick start wasn’t all that surprising this season given Denver’s schedule to begin the season, which included plenty of home games and matchups against teams that weren’t in the 2019 playoffs.

However, what has been a surprise is how Denver has gotten off to this 13-4 start (and 10-2 November). The Nuggets currently own the league’s top-ranked defense, compared to just the 20th ranked offense. While one would expect the offense to improve in the coming weeks and months, the Nuggets already have a strong foundation from which to build on.