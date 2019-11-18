The Daily Nugget: Denver's offense breaks out against Grizzlies

“The energy, the ball movement with 36 assists, hitting 18 threes, it was tremendous. Offensively, it was a hell of a performance.”

“I think that’s a fun way to play, when you can play defense, rebound and then get out and run before they can set their defense. It was great”

Those two quotes were from Nuggets head coach Michael Malone following Denver’s 131-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. It was the best offensive showing of the season for the Nuggets, who entered Sunday’s contest with the 22nd-ranked offensive rating in the league. However, that was a thing of the past against Memphis.

Here are some numbers from the dominant performance:

131 points

55.1% shooting from the field

56.3% shooting from three (18-32)

36 assists

29 fast break points

50 points in the paint

Following the comfortable victory, the Nuggets jumped up to 16th in offensive rating. With games against the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics on the schedule this week, the Nuggets will need every point they can muster in order to compete with the other contenders in the NBA. Could this be the breakout performance they needed on that end of the floor?