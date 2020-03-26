Daily Nugget: George McCloud’s 22-assist performance in 2001

As we continue to look back on memorable Nuggets performances from over the years, a surprising performance jumps out from this day back in 2001.

In a 109-104 overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls on March 26, 2001, George McCloud dished out 22 assists for the Nuggets!

Although the 22 assists don’t represent the franchise record for most assists in a game (Fat Lever holds that record with the 23 dimes he dished out on April 21, 1989), it was a remarkable performance for McCloud, who was nearing the end of his 12-year career. McCloud would retire following the subsequent 2001-02 campaign.

In his 49 minutes of action on that March night nearly 20 years ago, the 33-year-old forward finished with an incredibly unique stat line of five points, 22 assists and four rebounds. McCloud was a small forward known mostly for his 3-point shooting. During the 1995-96 season, McCloud set the NBA record for most 3-point attempts in a season as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. The former seventh overall pick in the 1989 draft would go on to average 18.9 points per game that season.

McCloud also participated in the league’s 3-point contest at All-Star weekend during that 1996 season and finished with a career 3-point percentage of 35.8 percent. Remarkably, McCloud wasn’t known for his playmaking abilities, especially considering his role as a shooter at the forward position. For his career, McCloud averaged 2.3 assists per game, though that number jumped up to 3.3 per game during his three seasons with the Nuggets.

Prior to coming to Denver, McCloud never had more than 10 assists in a single game in his career. As a member of the Nuggets, the veteran forward reached double-digit assist totals several times, including the surprising and memorable 22-assist performance on this day back in 2001.