Nuggets’ Torrey Craig Showcases Grit in Tough Game 2

Torrey Craig went up to snag a routine defensive rebound off a missed free throw, but what happened next would shape the course of Game 2. Craig was bumped by Portland’s Zach Collins before his face connected with Monte Morris’ knee, which led to Craig laying on the ground for several minutes as the Denver Nuggets training staff tended to the blood dripping from his face.

The Pepsi Center crowd was silent as the team’s fierce defender struggled to stand up. Nuggets fans cheered Craig on as he made his way back to the locker room with several towels covering his battered face. The second-year forward suffered a nasal contusion in the first quarter, but that didn’t stop him from returning to the game after being fitted for a face mask to provide strong defense and intensity.

“I think Torrey Craig is the unsung hero from the game,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. “That guy has got toughness. I’ll go to war with that kid any day.”

Craig’s journey to the NBA prepared him for such a moment. After playing for a rural high school in a small town in South Carolina, Craig went on to play four years at the University of South Carolina Upstate, a school that isn’t known for its ability to attract NBA scouts. After graduating in 2014 with no invitations to Summer League, Craig ventured to Australia, where he developed into one of the best defenders in the National Basketball League.

Craig won the NBL’s Defensive Player of the Year award and after three seasons, finally received an offer to join Denver’s Summer League squad in 2017. Craig’s impressive performances throughout the summer landed him a two-way contract with the Nuggets for the 2017-18 season, which he used to showcase his defensive talent on a brighter stage.

Despite only being eligible for limited playing time, Craig’s spot contributions were key for Denver throughout the 2017-18 campaign, and as a result, Craig received a two-year contract this past offseason. Despite having some financial stability after achieving his dream of playing in the NBA, the 28-year-old remains as fierce a defender as ever, and a player that won’t give up when the chips are down.

Craig finished with seven points, four rebounds and a steal in 20 minutes of action, which doesn’t properly highlight the impact he had on the game. Craig left the game at the 11:36 mark in the second quarter and upon returning to the game with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Craig received a standing ovation, which revitalized the Pepsi Center crowd.

Craig would grab a rebound in his first possession back in the game and would subsequently knock down a 3-pointer to cut into Portland’s lead. After that key momentum-swinging three, the crowd cheered “TORREY! TORREY! TOREEY!” in the rhythm of MVP chants. Craig embodied what Denver would need to get back into the game, and the fans appreciated that.

In the end, 3-pointers weren’t falling, offensive rebounds couldn’t be capitalized on, and the Denver Nuggets fell 97-90 to the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals Wednesday night. However, despite Denver’s shooting struggles, one thing the team didn’t lack was effort and resiliency.

Although the Nuggets weren’t able to recover from the offensive struggles, the team’s defense stepped up in the second half, in no small part to Craig’s inspiring return to the game. On the offensive end, the Nuggets grabbed 24 offensive rebounds and gave themselves plenty of second-chance opportunities. There was no better representation of the team’s effort and toughness than Torrey Craig.

"He goes out there and plays hard defensively, hits threes and gets to the rim,” Nuggets guard Jamal Murray said. “He's one of those guys that is so crucial to our team for that toughness."

Craig has been a bright spot throughout the postseason for the Nuggets. His impressive defense and 3-point shooting (43.5 percent in the playoffs) led to a spot in the starting lineup and was a key turnaround in Denver’s first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs.

"He provides great defense, he rebounds and does all the little things,” Murray said during the first round. “His activeness and what he does for us is huge."

As the series shifts to Portland, Craig and the Nuggets face a tall task with the Trail Blazers seizing homecourt advantage with the Game 2 victory. While shooting can come and go, one constant for the Nuggets will be the tenacity and toughness of Torrey Craig.

"He's a warrior,” Nuggets forward Paul Millsap said. “He's a fighter. For something like that to happen and for him to come back inspired, it was unbelievable."