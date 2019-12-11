Daily Nugget: Remembering Wayne Cooper’s nine blocks vs. Clippers

Dec. 11, 2019 marks the 34th anniversary of one of the most dominant wins in Nuggets’ franchise history. Back in 1985, Denver was off to a similar start to this season at 14-8 and was hosting the struggling 8-14 Los Angeles Clippers at the old McNichols Sports Arena. To say the Nuggets dominated is an understatement as Denver crushed Los Angeles 134-95. There were several milestones in that contest.

It was the first time in team history that the Nuggets would beat an opponent by 39 points, a feat that has been matched three times since (Denver’s largest-ever victory came in 2009 against the New Orleans Hornets with a 58-point rout). The win is tied for the seventh-largest in the team’s history. It was also notable as Nuggets center Wayne Cooper went for a then-career-high nine blocks in the contest, proving to be a paint intimidator against the Clippers. Los Angeles would only shoot 39.1 percent in the game.

In the Doug Moe era of the Nuggets, which featured the likes of Alex English, Fat Lever and Kiki Vandeweghe, Cooper was the unheralded defensive backbone of the team. The 1985-86 season, where Denver won 47 games, was a career year for the former The University of New Orleans standout as he averaged personal bests in points (13.1), blocks (2.9) and free-throw percentage (79.5). Cooper spent five years in Denver and would eventually eclipse top his single-game block total with a 10-swat night on Dec. 30, 1988 against the Miami Heat. Although there aren’t highlights of Cooper’s nine-block performance, there is some footage of another dominant night in 1985 against the Utah Jazz where he had eight blocks. Check it out below: