Consistency vs. Rest: How The Nuggets Are Preparing For The Playoffs

The Denver Nuggets broke out of an offensive slump in their 113-85 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The ball was moving for the Nuggets, as they racked up 41 assists on their 47 made baskets.

The win gave Denver some confidence heading into the final four games of the regular season. Prior to the blowout victory, the Nuggets were 2-4 in their previous six games, posting the 30th-ranked offense during that stretch. However, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone wasn’t fazed by the team’s offensive struggles, which were mainly caused by poor shooting.

“Everyone was worried about our shooting struggles, but as long as we're generating good shots and playing for each other, that's all we care about. I thought we had countless examples of that tonight,” Malone said, following the win over the Spurs.

Against San Antonio, the ball constantly found an open shooter, which led to Denver knocking down 12 3-pointers and 54 percent of their overall shots.

"We've had good looks the past couple of games, but we were able to knock them down tonight,” Mason Plumlee said. “It was a good night offensively. We did a good job finishing and starting quarters."

Denver now heads into the stretch run of the regular season in the second seed in the Western Conference. Although the Nuggets are still only 1.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors, it will be extremely difficult to claim the top seed due to Golden State owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The focus then turns to maintaining the second seed and clinching homecourt advantage throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Nuggets are still in danger of being passed by the Houston Rockets and/or Portland Trail Blazers for the second seed. Denver holds a 1.5-game lead over Houston and a two-game lead over Portland. While the Nuggets hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Portland, Houston controls the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Nuggets.

As a result, Denver still has plenty to play for over the next couple of games, which complicates Malone’s plan to build in some extra rest for his players before the playoffs begin.

"In my mind, I'd love to be able to rest a few guys going into the playoffs, but the situation we're in right now, it's not feasible to think about that,” Malone said. “We've got to find ways to win games and find ways to start playing at a higher and more consistent level."

A win against the Trail Blazers on Friday would clinch the Northwest division for the Nuggets and guarantee that they have a top-three seed heading into the playoffs. At that point, Malone anticipates that rest could play a role in the team’s final three games of the regular season.

'We'll monitor guys' minutes and if we can rest guys once we clinch homecourt advantage we'll look to do so, but until that happens, we're just trying to get better and win games."

With the standings still in flux heading into the final weekend of the regular season, Denver is focused on taking care of business in its upcoming games. Only then will rest enter the discussion for Michael Malone as he guides the Nuggets into their first playoff appearance since 2013.