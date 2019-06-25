Denver Nuggets’ Tim Connelly comes in second in Executive of the Year voting

The Denver Nuggets were the only team in the NBA to improve its record each year over the past four seasons. President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly is the architect of that success and came in second for the Executive of the Year award voting as a result.

Tim Connelly finished second in the NBA Executive of the Year voting. A fantastic finish for Connelly, who has led the #Nuggets to among the best teams in the league. He received 9 first place votes. Milwaukee's Jon Horst, who won it, had 10. — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) June 25, 2019

Overall, Connelly, the #Nuggets president of basketball operations, was only three points behind Horst, just missing on winning the award 72 points to 69. — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) June 25, 2019

Led by a team of largely homegrown talent, the Nuggets were the eighth youngest team in NBA history to reach the postseason. Connelly’ emphasis on scouting and player development was a big part of that. Nikola Jokić (24), Jamal Murray (22), Gary Harris (24) were all drafted by his front office. He also augmented his young core with the signing of Paul Millsap in 2017, who has provided leadership and defensive stability to the group. The future also appears bright with Michael Porter Jr., the No. 14 pick of the 2018 draft, set to make his debut in this year’s Summer League.

“I think it’s safe to assume, and maybe this is me being overly optimistic, that there’s going to be a better version of us next year,” Connelly said in May. “I don’t think there’s any reason why there will be regression next season.”