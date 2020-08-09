Coaching in the NBA Bubble: Denver Nuggets coaches provide an inside look

Pay close attention to the Nuggets’ bench during games. It isn’t a coincidence that a player might change seats while one the sideline and waiting to return to the court. It is done by design.



“We have to pick where every player is going to sit throughout the game. We pick those seats before the game” Nuggets assistant coach Ryan Bowen told Nuggets.com in a July interview. “We have to be strategic for that…So like at the end of the game, we want to make sure that we have people in the front row rather than in the third row [to provide energy].”



Similar to a wedding, seating arrangements are carefully considered by head coach Michael Malone and his coaching staff in an effort to give the Nuggets a tactical edge. It’s a move that is designated to help the team replicate some of the energy and enthusiasm the team would typically feed off playing in front of 20,500 boisterous fans at Pepsi Center. It also shows the painstaking amount of detail coaches focus on trying to gain a n advantage over their opponents.



For coaches, in -game adjustments and logistic s could be the difference between a seven-point win or a heartbreaking defeat. Coaches spend 16 to 18 hou rs a day , review ing tape and finding unique nuances or details that can give their team the upper hand . Relocating to the infamous “bubble,” where 22 of the league’s 30 teams are housed for the NBA’s restart, doesn’t change that.

Since the opening of the “bubble” in Orlando, there has been an intense focus on the players ’ experience. Fans have been able to get intimate details , ranging from the restaurants and meals on offer to the DJs performing at each resort. Players, reportedly, also have access to around - the - clock pedicure and barbershop services. But what about the coaches?



Nuggets.com spoke with a few of the team’s assistants to learn about their time in Orlando and how they ’re dealing with being away from their homes and families for months.



Here are some of their stories:

Viral Malone



During a Nuggets practice, Malone, all of 5-foot-11, received a pass just inside the arc. With the lanky 6-8 defensive stalwart Jerami Grant hovering him, the coach drained a midrange shot and appeared to confidently stare back at the basket. It was a moment that drew rave reviews from the Nuggets fan base and garnered praise by Dikembe Mutombo, who wrote in the comments, “I see coach ”



“I didn’t know that Mutombo gave me a little bit of love, that’s great to hear,” Malone said with a grin. “That’s awesome that one of the greatest players in Nuggets history is following our team down here in Orlando.”



It was also a moment that was prompted by necessity.



“We’ve had so few bodies, I’ve had to jump in at times,” Malone said . “You guys have seen over the past four to five years, I’m a coach who loves to get involved and I think the players love it. It gets them a bit more hyped up to play in a drill when they see me out there.



The Nuggets arrived in Orlando with just eight players and didn’t have their full contingent in the bubble until their second scrimmage game on July 25.

So at times, Malone had to step in as an almost defacto backup guard – even if he didn’t always practice what he preaches .



“As you saw, my shot over Jerami was a midrange shot, which is a shot we encourage our players not to take,” Malone said jokingly. “It was a poor analytical shot – even though it went in.”



Game time decisions in the bubble



The acoustics within the three arenas at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex is another factor that is taken into consideration when coaches prepare for games. Prior to the hiatus, coaches’ could yell plays or vent frustrations about officiating and they would largely be drowned out by the thousands of fans in attendance.



“Right now if there’s a team that is barking all of the time, they’re going to be exposed because there’s nobody else [in the stands],” Nuggets assistant coach Jordi Fernandez explained to Nuggets.com. “We always have to be careful…especially in this setup.”



He added, “We just have to focus on playing and , for the officials, they have to deal with the same thing. The officials never want the game to be pointed at them.”



Acoustics can also be a factor in calling games -- especially when you’re wearing a mask. While Malone and his lead assistants Dave Adelman, Wes Unseld Jr., and Fernandez don’t have to wear masks on the bench, other coaches do.



“When you’re trying to yell at a guy while you’re wearing a mask, it just doesn’t come across the same,” Bowen quipped.