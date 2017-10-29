Nuggets Use Big Nights From Murray, Chandler to Crush Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – When the shots started falling, they just never stopped. Talk of sticky or stagnant Nuggets offense was pushed aside on Sunday as they buried the Brooklyn Nets in a sea of made shots in a 124-111 victory at Barclays Center.

The win evened the Nuggets record overall at 3-3 and was the second win in three games on this road trip.

Who was in on it? Pretty much everyone.

Seven players scored in double figures, led by all five starters, who together accounted for 92 of the Nuggets 124 points. Jamal Murray had a season-high 26 points. Wilson Chandler had a season-high 18. The Nikola Jokić/Paul Millsap frontcourt duo both had double doubles. Production was everywhere.

For Chandler and Murray, the production was more than welcome.

“It was good to see both of those guys get off,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “It was just a matter of time, and tonight was their night.”

Murray, who shot 8-of-14 from the field, including 2-of-3 from the 3-point line, exhaled after seeing the first trey go through.

“It felt good,” Murray said. “Finally got out of that shooting slump, and (came) back and have a good game.”

As a team, the Nuggets shot 50 percent from the field. Included in that were 11 3-pointers. They even knocked down 19-of-22 free throws.

The Nuggets put the game away in the third quarter, where they got to work quickly on the offensive end and put together the ultimate knockout blow, a 34-6 run. When the dust settled on that, the Nuggets had a 25-point, 94-69 lead, and were in complete control of the game. They ended up outscoring the Nets 40-21 in the third overall.

"I thought the third quarter was phenomenal,” Malone said. “That’s by far our best quarter of basketball, both ends of the floor.”

Said Millsap: “We led with our defense. Our defense was pretty good, especially coming out of halftime. We kept getting stops, kept running out, and then we made the right play on the offensive end. It’s a simple game if we keep it simple. Tonight, we did that.”

And the Nuggets took care of the ball, committing just six turnovers in the contest. Defensively, they held Nets leading scorer D’Angelo Russell to just 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting while forcing him into six turnovers.

“It’s a great win, but we’re not satisfied,” Malone said. “We have another great challenge (Monday) in The Garden. Try to get (a win against) the Knicks tomorrow and go home feeling good about ourselves.”

