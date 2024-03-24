Celebrating Women’s History Month: Kelsey Cerrone

For Women's History Month, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is highlighting some of the many women that make up the organization.

This is Kelsey Cerrone, Director of Event Safety at Ball Arena.

Q: What does your day-to-day look like?

Kelsey Cerrone: My day-to-day looks different, which is why I love my role. One day I may work an Avalanche game, and a few days later, I may be working a Nuggets game. Somewhere in between there may be a concert. I may be traveling from one venue to the next to implement new safety and security procedures. If I am in the office, I am working on future events with my management team while also working on a variety of projects to improve the overall safety of our venues.



Q: What do you enjoy the most about working in sports? What’s your favorite part of your role, specifically?

KC: My favorite part about working in sports is that my every day is someone’s once in a lifetime. I never take that for granted. My favorite part about working in my role, especially as a female, is that I get to drive the narrative and defy gender stereotypes and social norms. I have the opportunity to pave the way for the next person in my role to be an inspiring role model to drive gender equality, self-reliance, resilience, and confidence.



Q: Do you have a favorite moment or couple of moments while working at KSE?

KC: My favorite moments have been working the championships for both the Nuggets and Avalanche, but by far, working Adele was pretty amazing.



Q: What’s your best piece of advice to other women looking to work in sports?

KC: Don’t be afraid to push boundaries, ask questions, and don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can’t accomplish; it’s not their ceiling to break, it’s yours. Don’t be afraid to admit when you’re wrong and always, always continue to challenge yourself.



Q: As a woman working in sports, what was your biggest challenge? And how did you overcome it?

KC: My biggest challenge as a woman in sports has been overcoming imposter syndrome. There have been many times when I haven’t felt adequate enough to pursue opportunities or felt the pressure to prove myself to others. I overcame those feelings by changing my perspective on where I started and where I wanted to go. When I stopped underestimating my strengths, that’s when I started to see a lot of movement in my career.

Q: What does it mean to you to be a woman in sports?

KC: Becky Hammon said it best, “I’m a little uncomfortable with people saying ‘trailblazer’… because I know somebody else blazed the trail for me to even have the opportunity to play basketball. I never want to lose sight of the women who came before me and laid the groundwork for me to be able to walk through this door.” I want to be a part of the group of women who are blazing the trail for the next little girl to know that the door will be open for her and there will be a spot at the table for her when she’s ready.



Q: As the woman in sports you are now, what would you tell your younger self entering the field?