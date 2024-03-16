Celebrating Women's History Month: Heather Parsons

For Women's History Month, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is highlighting some of the many women that make up the organization.

Up first is Heather Parsons, National Sales Manager for Altitude Sports Radio, KOOL 105, and MIX 100.

Q: What does your day-to-day look like?

Heather Parsons: I manage the radio stations and the relationship with our rep firm, KATZ. I work with reps all over the country liaising station assets, pricing, sales meetings, client relations, and working to keep KSE stations top of mind. I spend time hosting sales meetings, individual coaching, lots of emails, and working on rep firms' software to provide the most up-to-date features and pricing.

Q: What do you enjoy the most about working in sports? What’s your favorite part of your role, specifically?

HP: I absolutely LOVE selling these teams! The sports consumer is such a loyal and captive audience and to bring that value to our clients daily is so rewarding. I do love the coaching aspect of this job, too. I take 2-to-3 key takeaways for my reps to focus on and the results we bring to our clients does the rest.

Q: Do you have a favorite moment or couple of moments while working at KSE?

HP: Seeing the Stanley Cup and the Larry O’Brien back-to-back has to be right up there. Watching the banners raised and feeling the fan’s passion and then taking those moments to our clients and transferring that success to their business is what this job is all about!

Q: As a woman working in sports, what was your biggest challenge? And how did you overcome it?

HP: I am not a stats person, so keeping up on rankings, player stats, injury reports…the intricacies of the game. Overcoming it, basically, I work to insert myself in watercooler talk at the office, and go to as many games as I can! I read recaps of every game to get a few talking points for the day’s calls to stay relevant.

Q: What does it mean to you to be a woman in sports?

HP: I think for sports to have a variety of voices and backgrounds to contribute to the larger conversation about what sports brings to the local community is crucial. I take being one of those voices seriously and carrying the message to the people we do business with is an honor. People expect men to be sports fans and have deep knowledge, but when female voices join the conversation, the volume gets turned up!

Q: What’s your best piece of advice to other women looking to work in sports?

HP: My best advice is persistence. Take any no as an opportunity to get better and improve what you bring to market as a candidate and employee.

Q: As the woman in sports you are now, what would you tell your younger self entering the field?