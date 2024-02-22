Celebrating Black History Month: Art and Music in Denver

This is the story of Black Coloradans' art and music in Denver, broken up into facts.
- One of the earliest known Black American poets, Phillis Wheatly, had a Denver connection for almost 50 years in the Five Points Neighborhood. The Phillis Wheatley Colored YWCA was founded in 1916 and became an official branch of the National YWCA in 1920.
- Famed Denver photographer, Burnis McCloud, was known for taking pictures of the everyday life and events of Black Coloradans. He was personal friends with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and took many photos of the civil rights icon.
- Denver was the site of the first African American opera company in the United States to perform an opera written by an African American composer, Henry Lawrence Freeman.