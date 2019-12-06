Celebrate the holiday season with the Denver Nuggets!

Throughout the month of December, the Denver Nuggets will be hosting various events for fans to enjoy both in and out of Pepsi Center. From watch parties and Elevate Friday affairs to Skyline and Pride Nights, there will be plenty of events for Nuggets fans to attend and enjoy.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 6th, Elevate Fridays will return for the remainder of the month! Nuggets fans are encouraged to show their Nuggets pride on these days by wearing their Nuggets gear and posting pictures on social media using the #ElevateFriday. On 12/6, fans can connect with the Nuggets and showcase their team pride at Skyline park from 5-8 p.m.

For the game against the Celtics on Dec. 6th, the Nuggets will be hosting a watch party at Brooklyn’s across from Pepsi Center. Denver will be taking on Boston for the second time this season, with the road game starting at 6 p.m. MT.

On Dec. 6th and 7th, the Nuggets will be gearing up for the holidays at Skyline Park. The Nuggets will be participating in the Parade of Lights, and fans can expect to see Altitude on-air talent, Rocky and the Denver Nuggets Dancers at the events. Prizes will also be given out over the two days at Skyline park.

The Denver Nuggets in partnership with Live Nation are pleased to announce that singer-songwriter morgxn will headline this season’s Pride Night on Saturday, December 14th when the Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is the third annual Pride Night the Nuggets will host as part of a continued focus on celebrating the fans that makes up the fabric of the city. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST. For more information and tickets, including a limited-edition Pride hat, please visit: https://Nuggets.KSETickets.com/Pride and use code “NUGPRIDE”

The following night (12/15), the Nuggets will once again host Star Wars Night! Fans can show off their exclusive Star Wars item (which fans will receive if they purchase the special ticket offer) and take pictures with real life Star Wars characters. Click here to purchase tickets (using code “ATNUGSTARWARS”) for this game against the New York Knicks and prepare to feel the force at Pepsi Center!

On Dec. 18th, the Nuggets will be hosting the Orlando Magic at Pepsi Center in a holiday-themed game. This game against the Magic will include holiday themed in-game assets and activations throughout the Pepsi Center concourse. Fans can come celebrate the holidays with the Nuggets by clicking here to purchase tickets and using promo code “ATNUGHOLIDAY”.

The Nuggets will return to Skyline Park on Christmas Day for a fun day of skating. The Nuggets will host a take over the rink, so come skate with your favorite team and enjoy the parade of lights! The Nuggets take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Christmas night, while fan voting for the 2020 NBA All-Star game also begins the same day.

See below for other exciting events that will take place throughout the month of December!

12/20 – Mile High City Night

12/25- Skyline Night featuring Rino

12/28- Nuggets vs. Grizzlies- Family Night

12/29- Skyline Night celebrating the Highlands/Lohi