Celebrate the holidays with the Denver Nuggets at Skyline Park!

Come celebrate the holidays this Christmas Day at Skyline Park, where the Denver Nuggets will be taking over the festivities!

The skating rink at Skyline Park will be dressed up with Denver Nuggets and holiday-themed signage, while official team DJ PAWS the Music will be at the rink from 12-2 p.m. playing his own tracks mixed in with some holiday favorites! Fans at Skyline Park will also get a sneak peek at PawS’ halftime show that he will perform later that evening when the Nuggets take on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Fans will also be able to interact with SuperMascot Rocky and the Denver Nuggets Dancers, who will be in attendance from 12-2 p.m.

In addition to all of the fun festivities going on in and around the rink at Skyline Park, fans will also be able to enter for a chance to win exclusive Denver Nuggets Skyline sneakers by visiting the Nuggets’ tent at the park.

It will be a full day of activities for the Nuggets as they will face the Pelicans at 8:30 p.m. on Christmas Day after taking over Skyline Park for the holiday celebrations. NBA All-Star voting also kicks off on Christmas Day, so be sure to support your favorite Nuggets players!

Stop by Skyline Park on Christmas Day to celebrate the holidays with the Denver Nuggets!