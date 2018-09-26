Catching Up With Paul Millsap

Nuggets.com caught up with Paul Millsap as he heads into his thirteenth NBA training camp to discuss his summer and a few other things.

How was the summer?

Paul: The summer was great, very productive. It was a fun summer, got to go on vacation to Turks and Caicos. But mostly man, just sat at home and worked out and played with the kids.

Who was more excited for the kids to go back to school, you or the kids?

Umm… I don’t know, probably the kids. My kids get sick of me, man. I’m the fun one, you know I’m always trying to do something and they’re trying to chill.

You wear them out?

I wear them out, yeah.

Read any books or watch any movies this summer that stood out?

None that stood out but I make a conscious effort to read books. I probably read through two books this summer, watched a lot of movies but you know in season is when I catch up on a lot of my shows so I can’t wait for that.

You visited Harvard this summer, how was that?

It was great, first time going there. Got to meet a lot of good people. Learned a lot. Hopefully I’ll be taking a semester course in the future.

Is that something you’ve been wanting to do, continuing your education?

Something I wanted to do. You know, I wanted to continue my education, further my knowledge in the business world. I feel that Harvard is one of the best ones out there, take advantage of all the opportunities I’ve been given.

You’re a big Broncos fan, what are your expectations for the rest of their season??

Hopefully they have an opportunity to win a Super Bowl. They started off with a few comebacks and were able to pull them off and the last game against the Ravens was tough but there’s still hope and hope that they can get it together.

You’re headed into your thirteenth season, if you could tell the rookie version of yourself a piece of advice what would it be?

Start early to take care of your body. You can never start too soon. I think a lot of these young guys take it for granted and say ‘Oh I’m going to wait til later on in my career to start doing the right things’ but you can start early in high school, college or as a rookie.