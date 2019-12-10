Nuggets G League Roundup: Vlatko Čančar back in Denver, Bol Bol continues strong form

The Nuggets announced the return of Vlatko Čančar from the G League on Sunday, ending a 10-game stint in the NBA’s development league for the team’s 2017 second round pick. After a slow start, Čančar got going in his last four games – averaging 19.8 points on 51.8 percent shooting. The 22-year-old was also an impressive rebounder and three-point shooter during his time with the Erie BayHawks, grabbing 6.2 boards a game and hitting on 39.3 percent of his attempts from downtown.

Čančar has also shown progress in avoiding costly fouls. In his first three games, he was averaging 4.5 fouls a game. He’s reduced that to 3.0 per game at the end of his stint with Erie.

The Nuggets also have a standout pair with the Windy City Bulls as Bol Bol and PJ Dozier continue to shine in Hoffman Estates, Ill. Since Bol’s return to the Bulls, he’s been averaging 16 points on 81.2 percent shooting in two games off the bench. After only taking three shots (with zero makes) from downtown in his first run in the G League, Bol has been lights out in his second turn. The 20-year-old center hit his first professional three against the Agua Caliente Clippers on Dec. 5 and is 4-of-6 in his last two games. Bol was dominant against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday, going for 21 points, six rebounds and five blocks in 28 minutes. Check out the highlights of that performance below:

Bol's Bulls teammate Dozier remains one of the most in-form players in the G League as he is a consistent triple-double threat – putting up 21.4 points, 7.7 assists (seventh in the league) and 7.0 rebounds a night. The 23-year-old point guard has been asked to play multiple positions for the Bulls, ranging from shooting guard to power forward, and has excelled throughout his time with Windy City. Since the last G League roundup, Dozier’s top performance came against the Maine Red Claws in a 118-117 victory for the Bulls. The Nuggets’ two-way player poured in 34 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 12-of-20 from the floor. Games like that showcase why the Nuggets might have found a diamond in the rough in the former University of South Carolina star.

Finally, Jarred Vanderbilt has shown plenty of growth in his seven games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this season. The 2018 second-round draft pick is averaging 14.9 points and 8.7 boards on 55.4 percent shooting. Last year with the Delaware Blue Coats, Vanderbilt was averaging 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The 20-year-old was a bright spot for the Vipers in their loss against the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday, putting up 21 points and 11 boards.