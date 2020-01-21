German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg gives Denver Nuggets shoutout for soccer skills -- Daily Nugget

The Denver Nuggets have a European superstar in Nikola Jokić and two forwards from the continent in Juancho Hernangómez and Vlatko Čančar. So yes, the beautiful game of soccer is very much a part of the Nuggets’ locker room.

The team includes one-touch drills as a pregame routine and has incorporated soccer into several practices.

Here are some examples:

Some big global soccer teams are starting to take notice. VfL Wolfsburg, which won the German Bundesliga (the top soccer league in the country) in 2009, has humorously offered the Nuggets an exhibition invite.