Denver Nuggets - Budweiser Watch Party

Join us at Sports Column on Saturday, February 2nd for the official Denver Nuggets Watch Party presented by Budweiser. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on your Denver Nuggets as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in our third watch party of the season. Meet SuperMascot Rocky, Denver Nuggets Dancers and have a chance to win tickets, Nuggets gear, autographed merchandise and more! Party festivities will start at 6:30 P.M. and the game will tip-off at 7:00 P.M. Members of the Denver Stiffs will also be in attendance to help giveaway prizes and talk to fans.

Sports Column

1930 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202