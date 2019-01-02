Denver Nuggets - Budweiser Watch Party

Join us at Cherry Cricket - Ballpark on Saturday, January 12th for the official Denver Nuggets Watch Party presented by Budweiser. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on your Denver Nuggets as they take on the Phoenix Suns in our 2nd watch party of the season. Meet Super Mascot Rocky and have a chance to win tickets, Nuggets gear, autographed merchandise and more. Party festivities will start at 6:30 P.M. and the game will tip-off at 7:00 P.M. Members of the Denver Stiffs will also be in attendance to help giveaway prizes and talk to fans. Also, expect a visit from Nuggets legend and All-Time leading scorer, Alex English to make an appearance at this watch party only!

Cherry Cricket - Ballpark

2220 Blake St, Denver, CO 80205