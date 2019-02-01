January Budweiser Nugget of the Month Winner: Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokić had a monstrous January.

The Denver Nuggets center Jokić averaged 25.1 points on 52. 5 percent shooting from the field, to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game. He also put up six triple-doubles, breaking a franchise record, previously held by legendary guard Fat Lever while leading his team a to 12-4 record to maintain the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

To top it off, he earned his first all-star nod, being tapped as a reserve in the annual exhibition set for Feb. 17 in Charlotte, Thursday afternoon. So, there’s no surprise fans voted the 7-foot Serbian as the Budweiser Nugget of the Month for the second-straight time, besting starting point guard Jamal Murray and reserve shooting guard Malik Beasley for the honor.

“He made the right play time and time again, whether it’s scoring or finding or finding a teammate.” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone of Jokić after the team’s Jan. 26 win against the Philadelphia 76ers - a game in which the 7-foot Serbian recorded 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. “He’s proven, once again, why he’s an All-NBA, All-Star type player, and thank goodness he’s wearing a Nuggets’ uniform.”

When he wasn’t dropping triple-doubles, Jokić was still putting up historic stat lines.

He tallied 39 points, 12 rebound and six assists in a 123-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 5. Placing him in the company of Michael Jordan as the only two players with those stats in 34 minutes or less. Eight days later, in a 116-113 win at home against the Portland Trailblazers, Jokić came up one point shy of his tying a career-high with 40 points, in addition to 10 rebound and eight assists. The performance made him just the fifth center, joining a group that includes David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and DeMarcus Cousins, to compile those figures in a game since 1985.

Jokić also established himself as the team’s closer. Coming up with late buckets in victories against the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans, showcasing why he’s one of the best clutch performers in the NBA.

“He’s taking it upon himself to win the games. And he should.” Nuggets forward Paul Millsap said Wednesday. “He’s that good of a player.”