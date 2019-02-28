Budweiser Nugget of the Month: February Nominees

Vote now on Twitter!

Malik Beasley

Beasley started off February in grandiose fashion.

The 6-5, 195-pounder out of Florida State dropped a career-high 35 points on 13-for-17 shooting while going 5 of 9 from 3-point range, to lead the Nuggets to a 136-122 win against the Houston Rockets in a nationally-televised game on Feb. 1.

The third-year shooting guard’s play to start the month was no aberration either. He led the Nuggets with 22 points in their next outing, a 107-106 win on the road against Minnesota on the second night of a back-to-back and averaged 21.7 in Denver’s first four games this month. As of Feb. 27, Beasley was seventh in the NBA in 3-point field-goal percentage at 43.8. In February, he’s shooting 50 percent from deep.

Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokić made his first All-Star appearance on Feb. 17 in Charlotte, and his numbers throughout the month have done nothing but support his selection among the league’s very best players. The 7-foot Serbian is averaging a robust 23.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game, all team-highs.

He has recorded three triple-doubles in the month and moved into second in the NBA in the stat category with 12. He continues to make history too. With his 36-point, 10-assist game in a 121-112 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 26, he joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only other player in league history 7-foot or taller with 20 10-assist games in a single season.

Paul Millsap

The vet has that spring back in his step.

Millsap has gone on a tear as of late. As of Feb. 27, the 13th-year pro has recorded four consecutive double-doubles, amid the Nugget’s five-game win streak. Since Feb. 13, the 6-8, 246-pounder is averaging 18.7 points on 56 percent shooting, and 13 rebounds per game.

The Louisiana Tech product is shooting 53.7 percent from field while playing 27.3 minutes per game.

Jamal Murray

Murray missed the Nuggets’ first three games of the month while recovering from ankle injury.

However, “The Blue Arrow” was back to his typical excellence once he set foot on the court again, going for 19 points and 11 assists, his second-most helpers this season, against Brooklyn on Feb. 6. He went for 23 points on Feb. 8 against the 76ers.

Murray is averaging 18 points and 5.5 assists in the Nuggets’ last two victories, triumphs over the Clippers and Thunder.

For the month, the 6-4 point guard is good for 15.7 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range and 90 percent from the free-throw line.