Bleacher Report: Denver Nuggets have three of the top 50 players in NBA Playoffs

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap had significant impact for the Nuggets during the regular season, and Bleacher Report believes the trio’s effectiveness will carry into the postseason.

The media outlet released its top 50 players of the playoffs and the three Nuggets were ranked among the best of the postseason.

Here’s what B/R’s Dan Favale had to say:

“48. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Murray is averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists while drilling 38 percent of his pull-up threes. His brand of shot-making is exactly what the Nuggets need to properly wreak havoc in the playoffs.

44. Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

Assuming more of a complementary job description has not muted Millsap's engagement. He is the Nuggets' defensive keystone—a buffer that lets Jokic guard to his strengths…

Millsap's across-the-board impact remains Draymond Green-esque. And fittingly enough, Green is the only player matching his defensive rebounding, assist, steal and block rates in as many minutes this season.

5. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

This is a tough blow for the 'NiKoLa JoKiC iSn'T a SuPeRsTaR' crowd.

As B/R's Andrew Bailey noted at the end of March, Jokic is third in total points generated from scoring, assists and screen assists per 36 minutes, just behind James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That hasn't changed.

Jokic's status hasn't, either. He's years into his star tenure. It's just now becoming common practice to recognize him for it.”

