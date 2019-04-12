Bleacher Report: Denver Nuggets are the envy of the NBA

While most Nuggets fans are rightly shifting focus towards the playoffs, there’s plenty to celebrate when it comes to the team’s regular season.

The 2018-19 Nuggets amassed 54 wins, which is tied for the second-most victories during the team’s NBA history. As good as this current squad is, there’s plenty of excitement over the team’s future. Count Bleacher Report as one of the many publications who are looking forward to how Denver’s young core will develop. The team was one of only two teams (the other being the Bucks) to receive an A+ in the media outlet’s final report card of the season.

Here’s what B/R’s Zach Buckley had to say about Denver:

“NBA life moves at ludicrous speed. Just ask the Denver Nuggets.

This time last year, they were lamenting what could've been after being denied a playoff spot by way of an overtime loss in the regular-season finale. But now, they've sprinted to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have arguably become the envy of the Association in the process….

Jokic might be the best passing big the NBA has ever seen, and notice that's not written in hyperbolic font. His 37.5 assist percentage is highest among any center who logged 1,000 minutes, and he also holds the third and fourth spots on that list. Murray is a fearless scoring guard with off-the-bus shooting range and creativity from close proximity.”

