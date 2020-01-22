Daily Nugget: Malik Beasley has stepped up when Denver needed him most

A lot of attention has understandably been on Michael Porter Jr. given the scoring and rebounding punch he has provided in recent games as the Denver Nuggets continue to navigate injuries to key starters.

However, Denver wouldn’t have won two of its past three games without the contributions of Malik Beasley, who has scored 40 points over the past three games.

Against the Golden State Warriors last week, Beasley stepped up to the plate and scored 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and recorded three steals in 39 minutes of action as Denver came back from 19 points down to win in overtime. Beasley has continued to provide much-needed floor spacing for the Nuggets and when his 3-point shot is falling, he can be a deadly offensive weapon. The 22-year-old hit five 3-pointers against the Warriors.

Although he struggled to make shots in Denver’s loss to the Indiana Pacers Sunday, he came right back on Monday and chipped in 11 points and three steals in the Nuggets’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite having to prepare for an inconsistent distribution of minutes this season, Beasley has continued to answer the call with his elite shooting ability and energy on the defensive end. Beasley’s teammates and head coach Michael Malone have certainly recognized the guard’s impressive preparation and mindset.

“He’s going to stick with it,” Mason Plumlee said, following the win against Golden State. “Malik’s not going to fade on us. A performance like this was coming. Y’all saw what he did last year.”

Meanwhile, Malone understands the tough situation that Beasley has been in this year but appreciates his mentality through it all.

“You have a choice, as a man, you have a choice,” Malone said. “Am I going to feel sorry for myself or am I going to stay ready? And to his credit he’s continued to stay ready.”