Denver Nuggets' Will Barton shows poise in historic Game 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

If there were any questions about the resolve of Will Barton, he answered them loudly in Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

The Denver Nuggets suffered a heart-breaking 140-137 four-overtime loss on Friday night, yet head coach Michael Malone should be encouraged by the resilience shown by his seventh-year small forward.

“Will has played well defensively, he’s rebounded [well], but tonight was the first game in the playoffs where he really had an impact on the offensive end of the floor,” Malone said after the game. “I thought he gave us a good lift, offensively, defensively and off the glass. It was great to see.”

After going scoreless in the opening three quarters, Barton would pour in 22 points in the fourth quarter and the overtime periods. He also had three crucial blocks in second and third overtime, two of which were on Portland’s superstar Damian Lillard. Barton played a valuable role in the Nuggets’ 54-win season, but he hasn’t been able to replicate his best form in the postseason. Prior to Friday night’s game, he was averaging 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds on 32.5 percent shooting.

Barton heard the boos due to his playoff struggles. And he’s handled a new role as a reserve in the postseason with class – pointing to advice fellow veteran Paul Millsap gave him.

“He just told me to keep my head up and no matter what happens, I’m still a bad [expletive],” Barton said with a laugh almost two weeks ago.

Barton was 0 of 4 entering halftime, but it didn’t discourage him in the second half. Whether he is scoring three points or 15, if there’s one constant, it’s his relentlessness. He’s constantly trying to make plays on both sides of the floor.

“I could’ve played another five overtimes,” Barton said after the game.

Barton’s turnaround started at 9:59 mark in the fourth quarter. Nikola Jokić fed him the ball for the open three and the 28-year-old converted to cut the score to 83-81. Two minutes later, Barton would hit another three to keep the score within. But one of his biggest moments of the night would come with 3:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, where he fought to get a crucial offensive rebound and tipped in a shot to even the score at 95.

“Just staying confident, my teammates found me,” Barton explained. “Just trying to play hard on both ends of the floor. Usually good things happen for you [when you do].”

He added, “I was just happy to be out there and given a chance to compete. [I] was just trying to make plays to help us win. That’s all.”

If there’s been one defining difference between these two closely-matched teams in the semifinals, it’s been the production of several role players. Despite the struggles of Lillard, who is shooting just 23.3 percent from downtown, the Blazers hold a 2-1 series edge. Some of it is down to the play of fellow backcourt star CJ McCollum, who scored 41 points on Friday. But the Trail Blazers are also seeing several role players play bigger roles on offense in the Western Conference semifinals. Enes Kanter, Rodney Hood and Zach Collins are averaging a combined 44 points a game on an impressive 59.4 percent shooting.

Jokić, Jamal Murray and Millsap have carried the scoring load for the Nuggets in the opening three games of the semifinals, averaging 69.4 points. On Friday night, they saw one of their most important cogs get back to his best in Barton. Hopefully, his showing can inspire all-around performance on Sunday night.

“I’m happy for Will. I would’ve been happier if we pulled out the win, but we’re going to need everybody,” Malone said. “Guys are tired and going to be really drained, with the limits that we’re pushing them to. But Game 4, playoffs on the road, backs against the wall, let’s leave it all out there.”