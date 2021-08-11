Denver Nuggets re-sign free agent Will Barton III

DENVER, August 11, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have re-signed free agent guard Will Barton III to a multi-year deal, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Barton III, 30, has spent the previous seven seasons in Denver and has been an integral part to the Nuggets' ascension up the Western Conference standings, helping the team appear in three straight playoffs.

Last season, Barton III appeared in 56 games (52 starts), averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 42.6% from the field and a career-high 38.1% from three-point range. He scored 20 or more points on nine occasions and made five or more threes in six games.

The Baltimore, Maryland native was acquired by Denver in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 19, 2015, and since then has appeared in 408 games in a Nuggets uniform, the second-most games of any Nuggets player since the 2014-15 season. He currently sits third all-time in the team’s NBA franchise history with 647 career three-point makes.

Barton III has appeared in 408 games (208 starts) over seven seasons with Denver, averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 30.1 minutes per game. Barton III was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers out of Memphis with the 40th overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft.