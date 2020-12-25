Denver Nuggets' Will Barton III gives back to hometown Baltimore for the holidays

The YMCA of Central Maryland received 120 coats for students in the Next Generation Scholars and New Horizons II Program on behalf of the WB5 Foundation. Partnering with Old Navy, Barton III's mother Karen Bush was able to deliver coats to the high-school program which supports teenagers, some of which attend the same high schools Barton III attended. While Barton III was in Denver preparing for the start of the NBA season, Karen was there to serve as an ambassador, selecting and delivering the coats from Old Navy. Barton III partnered with the YMCA of Central Maryland this summer, speaking to teens via Zoom and providing mentorship and guidance. By providing coats, he is hoping to deepen those relationships.

Barton III and the WB5 Foundation partnered with another Baltimore great, NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed, to expand the former Baltimore Raven and Super Bowl champion’s philanthropic efforts with Booker T. Washington Elementary and Maryland Seed School. With the support provided by Barton III, his mother Karen, and the WB5 Foundation, elementary school students at Booker T. Washington were able to receive toys. Additional middle school students at Maryland Seed were able to receive $100 Target gift cards. Barton III's mother Karen was on hand to deliver toys Tuesday with the Ed Reed Foundation in Baltimore on behalf of her son.

About WB5 Foundation:

Founded in 2020, the WB5 Foundation was created to provide hope, support, and opportunity to low-income and underserved communities in Baltimore and Denver. Founded by NBA star Will Barton III and his mother Karen, WB5 Foundation draws from their own personal experiences of overcoming adversity and aims to lift up those in need by focusing on education, mentorship, and financial support.