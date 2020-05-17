Denver Nuggets’ Will Barton III on returning to practice, his impressive closet and The Last Dance

Will Barton III is mentally ready to get back into action, but admits it might be a while for him and other NBA players to get back into full fitness.

“You can try to do as much as you can, but without getting on the court and playing 5-on-5, nothing can prepare for game shape,” he said on "Hoops and Hops Happy Hour" presented by Budweiser.

In a wide-ranging interview with Altitude’s Katy Winge, Barton III discussed several topics, including an upcoming documentary about his life, his childhood idol Kobe Bryant and Last Dance. He also gave Winge a brief tour of his impressive closet.

Here’s a brief overview:

On The Last Dance:

“I don’t miss an episode….Mike [Jordan] was insane and I mean that in the best way possible. Just how driven he was, his mindset mentally he was just different. We all know how gifted he was, how talented he was. But to get a live look into a mindset, what made him tick, is amazing."

On Kobe being ranked No. 9 in ESPN’s All-Time list:

"Any list with Kobe not being immediately after Michael Jordan is a joke…I can’t take that list seriously."

His upcoming documentary:

"You’re going to see the real side of me. It’s something people haven’t seen – an athlete from this aspect. It’s going to dive into my personal life. People who know me best talking about me. It’s not going to be just about basketball and I think that’s what a lot of people are going to love about it. It’s going to be genuine and authentic."

The full interview is below: