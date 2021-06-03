Ball Arena full capacity approved for next round of NBA, NHL playoffs

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) on June 1, 2021, granted Ball Arena approval to move forward at 100% capacity provided that the venue requires all fans age 3 and older to wear a face mask, the venue requires all fans to complete a health assessment prior to entry into the venue and the venue meets certain air circulation (HVAC) requirements as set forth by the National Hockey League (NHL). With this announcement, KSE looks forward to having near full capacity for upcoming rounds of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and NHL playoffs at the venue and then full capacity sports and entertainment events at the facility beyond the current NBA & NHL playoff season.

Due to previous ticket sales capacity approvals received by KSE from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), DDPHE, NBA and NHL, the venue will not be able to increase from its current 10,500 capacity for the remaining Denver Nuggets Round 1 NBA home playoff games and for the remaining Colorado Avalanche Round 2 NHL home playoff games.

“We are thrilled to bring Ball Arena back to near full capacity for future Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff series,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the partnership developed between KSE and the State of Colorado and City of Denver throughout the pandemic. Our partnership over the past 15 months extended beyond the basketball court and the hockey rink as we worked together on providing COVID-19 testing in our parking lots last year and now providing COVID-19 vaccinations that are still ongoing in our parking lots. We want to thank Governor Jared Polis and Mayor Michael Hancock and their teams along with CDPHE, DDPHE, NHL and NBA for all of their tireless efforts to keep our community safe and for all of their assistance to help us ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes was always the top priority with every decision that was made every step of the way.”

Standard Ball Arena full capacity for basketball and hockey games will not be achieved this season as some seating areas will be unavailable due to NBA & NHL safety restrictions, however, following the most current capacity guidelines set forth by the NBA and NHL, the venue will accommodate 18,300 fans per Nuggets game, which is 90.7% of usual venue basketball capacity and 17,400 fans per Avalanche game, which is 95.0% of usual hockey capacity. The previously approved venue capacity was 10,500, which was 57.3% of the overall capacity.

Additional ticketing information on increases in capacity for any future NBA or NHL playoff series to be released by KSE at a later date should the Nuggets and Avalanche advance to the next round of the NBA & NHL playoffs or for current playoff series if guidelines are lifted. Playoff ticket priority will be given to Nuggets and Avalanche ticket plan holders and partners. For additional ticket information, please go to ColoradoAvalanche.com and Nuggets.com.

Please visit ballarena.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the facility policies and procedures prior to entering the venue for a game.