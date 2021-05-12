Ball Arena Receives Capacity Increase Approval From The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

DENVER — Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that Ball Arena has received approval from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to increase capacity for Colorado Avalanche hockey games and Denver Nuggets basketball games beginning when each team hosts its first home playoff game later this month.

Following the most current capacity guidelines set forth by CDPHE, National Hockey League (NHL) and National Basketball Association (NBA), the venue will accommodate 7,750 fans per game, which is 42.3% of overall venue capacity. The current approved capacity for the remaining regular season games is 4,050, which is 22.1% of overall venue capacity.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to increase our venue capacity as both of our teams extend their exciting seasons into the playoffs,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “We will continue to work with CDPHE along with the leadership of the NBA and NHL to monitor ongoing public health matters and take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes.”

Playoff ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners through a series of presales. If seats remain or become available at a later date, fans who sign up for limited ticket release waitlists will be notified. For additional ticket information, please go to ColoradoAvalanche.com and DenverNuggets.com.

Please visit ballarena.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the facility policies and procedures prior to entering the venue for a game.