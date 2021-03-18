Ball Arena to host 4,050 fans for Nuggets games starting April 2

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced today that Ball Arena has received capacity variance approval from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) to host games with fans for Colorado Avalanche hockey games and Denver Nuggets basketball games starting on Friday, April 2, 2021. Following the capacity guidelines set forth by the National Basketball Association (NBA) and National Hockey League (NHL), the venue will accommodate 4,050 fans per hockey and basketball game, which is approximately 22% of the venue’s overall capacity.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avalanche and Nuggets fans to the newly named Ball Arena for the first time,” said KSE Chairman and Owner Stan Kroenke. “We are grateful to local, state and national health authorities who collaborated with us to get to this point. We also would like to thank our partners at the NHL and NBA, who have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe return for our fans. This is a major first step in our quest to have a fully packed arena again with some of the greatest fans in sports.”

KSE worked with advice and approval from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), State of Colorado, CDPHE, Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE), the City and County of Denver, and, relied on the guidance, protocols and health and safety measures set forth by those entities along with those of the NBA and NHL for conducting games with fans at indoor arenas.

“The health, safety and wellness of our fans, staff, athletes and frontline workers remain the most critical priorities for our organization,” Kroenke added. “We will continue to work with health authorities and the leadership at the NBA and NHL to safely monitor ongoing public health matters. We’ll be prepared to adapt accordingly to their ongoing recommendations.”

KSE is also pleased to announce that the Nuggets game on March 30 and Avalanche game on March 31 will serve as games where frontline staff, health care providers and first responders will be in attendance prior to the first game for ticketed fans on Friday, April 2.

“We are indebted to the immeasurable dedication of frontline workers throughout the pandemic to keep our community safe,” said Kroenke. “We look forward to hosting several of them and honoring their heroic efforts during our first games back with fans.”

First access to tickets will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners through a series of presales. A very limited number of seats will be available to the general public. Ticket sales information for games with fans starting on April 2 will be sent to ticket plan holders through email in the coming days. This information will also be updated on ColoradoAvalanche.com and DenverNuggets.com.

Please visit ballarena.com for the most up-to-date information regarding the facility policies and procedures prior to entering the venue for a game.