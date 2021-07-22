NBA Draft 2021 Profile: Ayo Dosunmu could add scoring punch at guard for Nuggets

The draft is exactly one week away and the Nuggets are inching closer to adding another important part of their roster. The team continues to be linked with guards in various mock drafts and one name that is gaining some traction is Illionis' Ayo Donsunmu.

Donsunmu had a breakout junior season for the Fighting Illini and is considered to be one of the elite combo guards in this draft. Without further ado, here is more information about Donsunmu

Background info

Age: 21

School: Illinois

Grade: Junior

Position: Guard

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 pounds

2020-21 Stats:

20.1 PPG

6.3 RPG

5.3 APG

48.8 FG%

39.0 3P%

35.1 MPG

Profile

Donsunmu is one of the most polished guards in the draft, offering scoring, playmaking, and defense. The key is whether or not his skill set will translate to the NBA.

Donsunmu had one of the highest usage rates in college basketball last season, so some of his gaudy numbers might be slightly inflated. For example, although Donsunmu averaged an impressive 5.3 assists per game, he also tallied around 3.3 turnovers a contest. He is more of a combo guard than a point guard.

Donsunmu has great size at his position at 6-foot-4, but he isn't the most athletic or quickest guard in this draft. He's a player who relies heavily on his dribble and first step to get past defenders. Still, considering where the Nuggets are picking at No. 26, Donsunmu could be a steal.

The 21-year-old has proven he can make adjustments and grow his game during his three years at Illionis. With Jamal Murray still recovering from an ACL injury, he can provide some scoring punch off the bench for Denver while learning how to make plays for others in Denver's offense. He is also a great rebounder and gets to the line at an impressive rate -- 5.1 attempts per game. He could be an intriguing addition for Michael Malone's team if he is available when the Nuggets are picking.

What they're saying:

"Operating with considerable offensive freedom on a team that leaned on his consistency, Dosunmu shined in transition, but used almost half of his possessions in pick and roll, hand off, and isolation situations as he created his own shot extensively off the dribble. Serving as an x-factor for the Illini on his best nights, he did much of his scoring inside the arc attacking the rim aggressively to finish or find daylight in the midrange."

- NBA.com

"While the NBA is trending towards analytics that focus on shots from deep or the interior, Dosunmu has a love affair with extended mid-range shots, with over 40% of his attempts coming from that area … At times he attempts to force passes into tight windows that often get stolen and lead to transition baskets for opponents."

- NBADraft.net