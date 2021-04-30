Denver Nuggets sign Austin Rivers

The Denver Nuggets have signed veteran guard Austin Rivers for the remainder of the season, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly announced today.

Rivers, 6-4, 200, signed a 10-day contract with the Nuggets on April 20th and has appeared in six games for Denver, averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.20 steals in 24.5 minutes per game.

The nine-year NBA veteran holds career averages of 9.1 points, 2.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8% from the field and 34.7% from long distance in 579 career games (151 starts) with New Orleans, L.A. Clippers, Washington, Houston, New York and Denver.

The 28-year-old, provides valuable postseason experience, playing in a total of 45 playoff games (six starts), averaging 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, shooting 40.3% from the field in 20.2 minutes with Houston and the L.A. Clippers. Rivers has a total of 16 career postseason games scoring 10 or more points.

Rivers was drafted 10th overall by New Orleans in 2012 after spending one season at Duke University. In his lone season, he averaged a team-high 15.5 points on 43.3% shooting in 34 games, becoming the third freshman ever to lead Duke in scoring.