Analyzing the Individual Playoff History for the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets enter the 2019 playoffs with limited playoff experience. Among the eight playoff teams in the Western Conference, Denver ranks last in playoff games played by current roster at just 148 games. Those 148 games are spread out among only four players on Denver’s roster: Paul Millsap (87 games), Mason Plumlee (27), Isaiah Thomas (25), Will Barton (7) and Trey Lyles (2).

Paul Millsap

Millsap is a playoff-tested veteran that can provide leadership and teach from experience. As the four-time All-Star was developing his game with the Utah Jazz, he played in 48 playoff games. However, Millsap had a more featured role in the 39 playoff games he experiences as a member of the Atlanta Hawks. With the Hawks, Millsap averaged 17.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the playoffs. For his career, Millsap has averaged 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in the postseason.

Mason Plumlee

Plumlee experience playoff basketball in each of his first three seasons in the league. As a rookie, Plumlee received a small, but significant role in the 2014 playoffs as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. After Plumlee’s role decreased in the following playoffs, he received a major role for the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2016 playoffs, averaging 27.8 minutes per game as the team’s starting center. In that playoff run, Plumlee averaged seven points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas had a truly memorable playoff run in 2017 as a member of the Boston Celtics. Thomas averaged 23.3 points per game as the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas’ run included a 53-point performance in game two of the Eastern Conference semifinals. For his career, Thomas has averaged 22.6 points and 6.3 assists per game during the playoffs.

Will Barton

In the 2014 playoffs, Will Barton received a small role off the bench for the Trail Blazers, playing 11.6 minutes per game in seven contests. Barton scored 6.4 points per game while he knocked down 54.5 percent of his 3-pointers in the limited playing time.

Trey Lyles

As a member of the Jazz during the 2017 playoffs, Trey Lyles received 10 minutes of playing time across two games. Lyles scored 7 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field in the limited playing time.

Michael Malone

Although Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has never been the head coach in a playoff game, he has experienced his fair share of playoff runs throughout his career. Malone first experienced playoff basketball in 2004 as an assistant coach for the New York Knicks. Malone then joined the Cleveland Cavaliers coaching staff in 2005. The Cavaliers made the playoffs in each of the five seasons Malone was a part of the coaching staff, including a trip to the NBA Finals in 2007.

Malone then joined the New Orleans Hornets coaching staff for the 2010-11 season, a season in which the Hornets had the league’s most-improved defense and made a trip to the playoffs. Malone was then hired by the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2011. Although the Warriors missed the playoffs in Malone’s first season with the team, they made it in the following two seasons before Malone was hired by the Sacramento Kings to be their head coach. Interestingly enough, Malone was a part of the Warriors’ coaching staff when they upset the Nuggets in the first round of the 2013 playoffs.

As Denver prepares for the 2019 playoffs, experience will not be on its side. However, what the Nuggets don’t have in experience they more than make up for with quality depth across their rotation. The Nuggets will look to make a statement when they kick off the 2019 playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.