Analyzing The Standings Heading Into The Final Six Games

The Denver Nuggets are 51-25 and have six games remaining in the regular season. As things currently stand, Denver is still fighting for a specific playoff seed in the Western Conference, with the Nuggets still in realistic contention for any of the top three playoff seeds.

The Fight To The Top

Ahead of Denver’s matchup against the Golden State Warriors (52-24) on Tuesday, the Nuggets are one game behind the defending champions for the No. 1 seed. However, the Warriors currently hold the tiebreaker over Denver as a result of them leading the season series 2-1. Therefore, Tuesday’s game is essentially a must-win for the Nuggets if they want to have a real shot at the top seed in the Conference.

The Warriors will also have a schedule advantage over the Nuggets during the final week of the regular season. While Denver will face five teams currently in the playoff picture, Golden State will only matchup against two teams currently slated to make the playoffs. The Warriors’ remaining schedule includes games against the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-58), New Orleans Pelicans (32-46) and Memphis Grizzlies (31-46).

ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI, a measure of team strength) projects the Warriors to win the conference by two games with a 56-26 record. Meanwhile FiveThirtyEight predicts the Warriors will finish three games ahead of Denver, winning the conference with a 57-25 record.

However, the Nuggets aren’t just prepared to lay down and go through the motions in the final six games of the season.

"We made a point a couple months ago that we don't just want to be a playoff team,” Torrey Craig said after Denver clinched a playoff spot. “We didn't just want to get in the playoffs, we want to try and secure homecourt advantage and take care of business."

Shooting guard Gary Harris said. "The top seed is what we're fighting for. We've still got a good shot at it, so why not go for it? It's still an attainable goal."

While the Nuggets are still focused on going for the top seed, that race may come to a crashing end on Tuesday with a Warriors victory, placing some urgency on Denver’s performance tomorrow night.

Houston, We (May) Have A Problem

However, while Denver’s focus may be on obtaining the No. 1 seed in the conference, a recent surge from the Houston Rockets has set them up to be some serious competition for the second spot. As things currently stand, the Nuggets have a 2.5-game lead over Houston. Further complicating things for Denver is the fact that the Rockets won the season series 3-1, giving them the tiebreaker over the Nuggets.

While the Nuggets have six games remaining, the Rockets only have five games left on their schedule, with three of those games coming against teams eliminated from playoff contention.

Houston (49-28) should take advantage of games against the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, the teams with the two worst records in the league. Aside from those two matchups, the Rockets will face the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder down the stretch of the regular season, with all of those games occurring on the road.

The Nuggets’ next five games all come against playoff teams. Denver will have to pull out some tough wins over the next week in order to hold off the streaking Rockets, who are a league-best 16-4 since the All-Star break.

FiveThirtyEight projects the Nuggets to hold off Houston by one game, while ESPN’s BPI predicts that Denver will finish two games ahead of the Rockets.