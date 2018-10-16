Altitude Sports & Entertainment Launches AltitudeNOW

DENVER – Altitude Sports & Entertainment is excited to announce the launch of AltitudeNOW, the official live streaming service of Altitude Sports. AltitudeNOW will provide subscribers the opportunity to stream live Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids games, plus additional Altitude programming.

“This is a great day in the growth of our network,” said Executive Vice President and General Manager of Altitude Sports Ken Miller. “Our fans now have the ability to watch Altitude programming, not only at home but also on any mobile device or computer, any time of the day.”

Access to AltitudeNOW will be made available to Altitude Sports subscribers that are authenticated through their TV providers at no additional cost. Users can stream live games by visiting www.AltitudeNOW.com or downloading the AltitudeNOW app on most mobile devices/tablets (Android download will be available soon) and on iOS.

Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish Network and CenturyLink Prism subscribers are currently able to stream the AltitudeNOW app. Discussions are being had with other providers within Altitude’s territory to broaden service in the near future.

Please visit www.AltitudeNOW.com for more information.

Seen in more than 2.5 million homes in a 10 state territory, Altitude is the television home of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth, Colorado Rapids, Denver Outlaws, University of Denver sports (including hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics and lacrosse), University of Colorado, CHSAA High School Football Game of the Week, as well as other local and regional sports, entertainment and public service programming. A full list of Altitude programming and other information can be found at www.altitudesports.com