Daily Nugget: Nuggets' great Alex English gets high school jersey retired

Denver Nuggets’ great Alex English had a celebratory weekend as his jersey was retired at Dreher High School in South Carolina.

English attended Dreher High School from 1968-1972 where he was an All-Region and All-State star athlete, while the retirement of his No. 22 jersey will be the first of its kind for the school.

"We are very excited to honor Dreher alum and basketball legend Alex English,” said Dreher athletics director Jeff DiBattisto. “His accomplishments in the game of basketball at all levels are world-class. He continues to be an ambassador for the game of basketball around the world and we are proud he is a Dreher Blue Devil.

English was a starter in 78 games for Dreher and averaged 31 points per game in his junior year. Following his dominant career in high school, more than 100 colleges recruited him, but he decided to attend the University of South Carolina.

Of course, English also went on to dominant at the collegiate level. The eight-time NBA All-Star holds the career scoring record of 1,972 points for the University of South Carolina basketball team and was named an Independent All-American on several occasions.

As Nuggets fans remember well, English went on to dominate in the NBA with his dazzling scoring display. English averaged nearly 26 points per game with Denver across 11 seasons and he was named to an All-NBA team in three different seasons.

English continued to give back to the basketball community following his playing days through the National Basketball Players Association, Basketball Without Borders and by serving as an NBA ambassador.