Denver Nuggets weigh in on 2019 Music Album of the Year – Daily Nugget

In a culturally diverse Nuggets’ locker room, which has players from Sombor to Baltimore, there are obviously variances when it comes to music preferences. Yet, there is one album that stands out among some Nuggets players.

“It was early 2019, but “The Wizrd” [by Future],” Will Barton III told Nuggets.com, after the Nuggets’ win over the Grizzlies.

Barton III was among several Nuggets to name “The Wizrd” as their favorite album. Still, there were some other interesting nominees mentioned.

“It’s Moj brat je daleko by a Serbian artist,” Vlatko Čančar mentioned. “It means My Brother is Far Away.”

Čančar is still adjusting to the cultural differences between NBA and European locker rooms, especially in musical tastes. When playing in Spain, he was used to Reggaeton and Latin music. In the Nuggets locker room, rap and R&B are the popular choices.

“For me, it’s fine, I’ll listen to anything. I’m not a picky guy,” Čančar said to Nuggets.com.

Čančar said he and Nikola Jokić share personal favorites from Serbia throughout the season. But according to the Nuggets’ locker room, the player with the most varied music tastes is none other than Torrey Craig.

“Torrey is pretty versatile,” Jarred Vanderbilt said.

“I listen to a lot of different people,” Craig explained to Nuggets.com. “I listen to Adele. I got Adele on my phone. Ain’t no one in here listen to Adele!”

When asked if Craig bumps Adele in the locker room, he replied with a grin, “Nah, I haven’t broken that out yet, I don’t think they ready for it yet.”

Craig continued to describe his unique music interests.

“I’ve got a lot of a lot of old school tracks – Tina Turner [for example],” Craig said. “I grew up with a lot of old people.”

As for this year’s top album? Craig pulled out his phone, scrolled through a playlist and started rattling off some selections.

“I liked Rod Wave, his album [Ghetto Gospel] was good,” Craig said. “Roddy Ricch, he had a good one with [Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial]. Lil Tjay’s True 2 Myself.”

Earlier this month, Barton III discussed his approach to creating music on N360, check it out below: