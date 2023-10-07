After a fulfilling offseason, the Denver Nuggets are ready to run it back

The Denver Nuggets are refreshed and ready to defend their 2023 NBA title.

Each of their starters took time away from the game after the deepest postseason run in franchise history to recharge. Now, they enter the 2023-24 season with one goal in mind.

"'Win another championship. Just win another championship," said Jamal Murray on Monday.

Nikola Jokić headed back to his hometown of Sombor, Serbia shortly after celebrating at the Nuggets' championship parade. There, he spent time with his family, won multiple horse races, and appeared in numerous viral videos while dancing and having a grand time. He told the media on Monday how much he appreciated the Nuggets' franchise for giving him space—away from the game—to fully enjoy the offseason.

"They always be really respectful to me, and that's why I love this organization," said Jokić. "From coaches to ownership to players, they always give me respect. And I can just say thank you."

Still, Jokić was paid a visit by one specific member of the organization. During his travels across the globe, Aaron Gordon made a pitstop in Nikola's hometown of Sombor to take in the scenery and, yes, watch a little horse racing.

"Oh man, the trip to Sombor was awesome. Just going to meet up with Jok, worked with him a little bit... It's just a beautiful town. His way of life is really, really amazing, and I can understand why he's trying to get out here," Gordon said jokingly.

"There's no commute," Gordon responded when asked about his favorite part of Sombor. "[It's] a small town. You could basically walk from one side to the other side of it in maybe 35 minutes. It's not like that in America. Everything is so spread out."

Like Jokić, Jamal Murray took some time to return to his home of Kitchener, Ontario to spend time with family. Murray also did some sparring with UFC's Alexander Volkanovski, and he even made his way back to Denver in the middle of the offseason to get some work in with his younger teammates. Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett, two of Denver's three selections in the 2023 NBA draft, each touted Murray for his mentorship this summer at the team's workouts.

"We've got a lot of young guys. So, just trying to get them up to speed and give them some good criticism, staying on them, knowing that they're going to make mistakes, but we just want them to have the right mindset," explained Murray. "I had vets that helped me out, so it's only right that I pass it on and try to help my team as best possible."

Like many of his teammates, Michael Porter Jr. went to his hometown in Missouri. But more importantly, Porter Jr. had his first healthy offseason in quite some time after undergoing three separate back surgeries.

"It was a great summer. It was one of my more healthier summers since I've been in the league, so that was amazing. I got to enjoy it a little bit more instead of just focusing on rehab, so that was great. I went home and spent a long part of it with the fam back in Missouri. And then spent a portion of it out in LA," said Porter Jr. "I got to travel a little bit."

With everyone back in the building, back in the glistening glass walls of Ball Arena, which have a golden sheen after the raucous celebration, the focus is on the season ahead. Fighting the complacency of a championship hangover is something the franchise is well aware of, but the team itself feels they have enough individual and collective motivation to go back-to-back.

"Win as many games as possible. Try to have fun during that period. Go get an opportunity to win another one. That's going to be the next step for us," said Jokić when asked about his personal goals for himself and the team.

The organization is hoping that the team prioritizes the regular season once more. The 2022-23 group finished first in the Western Conference standings and then utilized that homecourt advantage to march to an NBA championship. Denver lost just one home game the entire postseason run.

"Just continuing maturation," said general manager, Calvin Booth. "We showed a maturity to finish and win the championship. But we haven't developed that regular season maturity that some of the past champions—Golden State, the San Antonio Spurs—have shown where we're ending games in the third quarter, Nikola is icing, we're going on double-digit regular season winning streaks... We're not there yet. I think we can get there this season. I think winning the championship will give us a lot of confidence, but we have to get to the point where we develop into a more mature team that approaches the regular season in a more professional manner."

Organizational figures, like head coach Michael Malone, also have individual goals for some of the key players on the roster. Malone was especially vocal about yearning for Murray to make his first All-Star Game after putting up outrageous averages of 26.1 points and 7.1 assists per game in the 2023 postseason.

"What Jamal did in the playoffs was ridiculous," explained Malone on Monday. "Now, the challenge is, okay, you did it for 20 (playoff) games. He showed the world what you're capable of. I want Jamal Murray to be an All-Star. I want him to be a first-time All-Star this year. I want Jamal Murray to be an All-NBA player."

Murray appreciated and agreed with Malone's expectations, though he noted his ultimate goal is to become a champion once more.

He isn't the only player whose aspiration is an All-Star selection. Porter Jr. mentioned that he, along with Aaron Gordon, hopes to advance to his first All-Star team this February. There's motivation strewn across the roster, a feeling that there's still so much to be accomplished, both individually and as a group. Collectively, this should help fight that dreaded shadowy figure of complacency.

"The good thing about our team is we still have a lot of individual motivation," Porter Jr. pointed out. "Aaron wants to be a first-time All-Star. I want to be an All-Star. Jamal. Joker has done a lot that can be done in the league. Two MVPs, a championship, Finals MVP. He's still motivated."

The team concluded their stay in San Diego for training camp on Friday and is on the cusp of their first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. It's the first step in a long journey. A journey that hopefully results in the team climbing to the tippy-top of the mountain for the second straight season. Hoisting another banner. Keeping the Larry O'Brien trophy in Denver.

The group ran through plays. They tinkered with concepts. They prepared accordingly for the gauntlet of new challengers in the 2023-24 NBA season. But most of all, Denver used training camps to build bonds, fortify friendships, and maintain the special chemistry that allowed them to win their first-ever championship in June.