'A complete team win': Nuggets win fourth straight against Suns

Make it four straight wins for the basketball team from the Rocky Mountains.

The Denver Nuggets took down the Phoenix Suns, 119-111, in a Friday night thriller. The win brought Denver to 14-6 on the season. They're now 5-6 on the road after the victory in Phoenix.

"This was a complete team win," said head coach Michael Malone. Denver was led by a balanced attack, as six players finished with at least 11 points.

Nikola Jokić scored 21 points and tossed out 16 assists. He made a huge free throw and a reverse layup down the stretch to secure the victory.

Reggie Jackson turned in another nice performance while filling in for the injured Jamal Murray (Denver was also without Aaron Gordon). Jackson finished with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

"What I really appreciate about Reggie is that he's running the team but also staying true to himself. Reggie is a scorer. He's a guy that can go out there and put pressure on the defense. Very good pick-and-roll player." said Malone.

Michael Porter Jr. secured his sixth double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds. He also recorded 4 assists. 10 of his points occurred in the first quarter.

The Nuggets moved the ball well and recorded a season-high 38 assists on 50 made shots. They shot the ball efficiently from the field at 56.8 percent and made 37.5 percent of their threes. Most importantly, their bench produced mightily. Nuggets reserves scored 27 points, led by rookie Julian Strawther's 11 points on 3 made three-pointers.

"We're 20 games in now. He's a much better player now, today, than he was 20 games ago," said Malone. "That's what you want to see from young players is commitment, buy-in, hard work, and continued development and maturation."

Phoenix was led by Jusuf Nukić, who recorded 31 points before fouling out.

Kevin Durant scored 30 points, as well, for the Suns but did not have an efficient shooting night. He made just 32 percent of shots and was frequently hounded by Peyton Watson on defense.

"I thought Peyton Watson, for a young player, did a really good job throughout the game of just trying to be solid and use his length and athleticism to make it difficult. You don't stop Kevin Durant. You just want to make him have to work for everything, and I think Peyton did a really good job of that."

Porter Jr. was having one of those quarters to start the ballgame. He quickly recorded 10 points on a perfect shooting line. All of his makes came from two-point range. DeAndre Jordan checked in, and he and Jackson immediately got to work with their lethal two-man game. This allowed Reggie to reach 9 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Denver went on a 21-8 run and entered the second quarter with a 41-30 lead.

Denver's bench continued to produce. Strawther came alive on a pair of deep relocation threes and gave Denver 8 points in 7 minutes. Denver was shooting a ridiculous 75 percent from the field at the halfway point in the quarter and led by 17 points. However, a disastrous close to the quarter in which Denver missed three layups allowed Phoenix to close the gap and enter halftime down 70-63.

The Nuggets cooled off a bit in the third quarter but still shot 45.5 percent as a team. However, they only made 30 percent of their three-pointers. Phoenix found some good stuff by repeatedly feeding Nurkić in the post, who recorded 12 points in the quarter. Denver entered the fourth quarter with a 94-91 lead.

Denver's backups had trouble scoring the basketball without Jokić, and the Suns tied the game at 94 each when Grayson Allen hit a transition three-pointer. Both teams went back and forth until Porter Jr. nailed a stepback midrange shot. Then, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a corner three to give Denver a 6-point lead with 2:33 remaining.