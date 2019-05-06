3-point shooting continues to be the key for the Denver Nuggets

GAME 5 TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW

The old adage is “live by the three, die by the three.” Throughout the playoffs, the Denver Nuggets have certainly followed that cliché. As a result of their impressive shooting performance in Game 4, the Nuggets have now connected on 39.5 percent from beyond the arc in six playoff wins. In five losses, that number drops down to just 31.6 percent. It was more of the same in Portland on Sunday as Denver tied the series up at 2-2 behind some elite 3-point shooting.

In a virtual must-win Game 4, the Nuggets were locked in and connected on 44 percent from three. Jamal Murray and Will Barton each hit three 3-pointers, Paul Millsap connected on 2-of-3 and Torrey Craig, Nikola Jokić and Malik Beasley all added one three. The strong shooting was crucial to Denver holding off a Portland team that was on fire from deep, having shot 12-of-28 from beyond the arc.

Two of Barton’s 3-pointers came in the final three minutes of the game to maintain a lead for Denver. As Portland got within one at 99-98, Barton calmly knocked down a corner three off an impressive cross-court pass from Jokić. Just over a minute later, Jokić drove towards the lane and spotted Barton open on the wing, and the veteran hit another crucial three to give the Nuggets a 107-102 lead.

That is a trend that continued from the regular season, as Denver fought through inconsistent shooting performances on its way to 54 wins. In those wins, the Nuggets hit 36.7 percent from three, but in 28 losses, they shot just 32.1 percent.

It is important to point out that the 3-pointer isn’t the lifeblood of Denver’s offense. In fact, the Nuggets finished 16th in the league in 3-pointers attempted per game (31.4). This isn’t an offense that operates anything like that of the Houston Rockets, who once again led the league in threes attempted per game at an astonishing 45.4.

However, Denver’s accuracy from beyond the arc does play a key role in their success, which has been even more apparent in the playoffs. In the Game 2 loss against the Trail Blazers, Denver finished 6-of-29 from three. It marked the fourth time this postseason that the Nuggets shot 25 percent or below from deep and unsurprisingly, they went 1-3 in those games. On the other hand, the Nuggets have hit at least 41 percent of their 3-pointers on six different occasions, going 5-1 in those instances.

As the series shifts back to Denver, the Nuggets will look to reverse an unexpected trend. In their home playoff games this season, the Nuggets have only shot 30.7 from deep, which is in stark contrast to their 41.4 percent 3-point shooting in road playoff games.

Occasionally, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will call for the team to focus on attacking the basket when the three isn’t falling.

If you’re not making shots, maybe attack the basket, maybe get to the rim, maybe get to the foul line,” Malone said following the tough Game 2 loss. “We were getting such open looks that I understand our players shooting the shot, but when you’re not having a night where you’re making shots consistently, you got to attack the basket, you have to put pressure on the rim, you have to think attack instead of settle."

On Sunday, Denver struck a nice balance of shot attempts at different areas of the floor. In their 116-112 victory, 43 percent of the Nuggets’ shot attempts came at the rim, 34 percent came in the midrange and 23 percent came from beyond the arc. It is that balance that can open up the offense for threes and drives to the rim.

While this Nuggets team has had a rather Jekyll-and-Hyde performance throughout the playoffs, the one constant dictator of the team’s success appears to be 3-point shooting. With the series now tied heading into a crucial Game 5 in Denver, the Nuggets hope that the hot hand will return home with them from the two-game split in Portland.