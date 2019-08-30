2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup: Denver Nuggets preview

On Saturday, August 31, The 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup will commence, with 32 countries vying for a gold medal. The tournament, which will take place in China, spans from August 31 – September 15.

While all eyes will be on Team USA, especially given the number of high-profile NBA players withdrawing from the team, the Denver Nuggets will be well represented throughout the global event. Nikola Jokić, Mason Plumlee and Juancho Hernangomez will look to lead their native lands to international success. Here is a Nuggets-specific preview of the event.

Nikola Jokić – Serbia

Denver’s star big man will be looking to lead an impressive Serbian team to a gold medal. Jokić will not be the only NBA player on his team, as he will be supported by Bogdan Bogdanovic (Kings), Boban Marjonovic (Mavericks) and Nemanja Bjelica (Kings). Serbia is in Group D, which includes Angola, Italy and the Philippines.

As Jokić prepares to build on his impressive 2018-19 campaign, he will certainly face some stiff competition throughout the World Cup.

Given the amount of NBA talent on this team, Serbia is expected to make a lot of noise in the tournament. Below is Serbia’s full group stage schedule:

8/31 – Angola (1:30 a.m. MT)

9/2 – Philippines (5:30 a.m. MT)

9/4 – Italy (5:30 a.m. MT)

Mason Plumlee - USA

Both of the Nuggets’ centers will be active throughout September, as Mason Plumlee will have a role on Gregg Popovich’s United States squad. Plumlee provides another big man to help on the boards, but he can also facilitate some of the offense through his playmaking.

Even with the roadblocks that USA has faced when putting together its World Cup roster, they are still considered the favorites given the athleticism on the roster. Team USA is in Group E, which includes Turkey, Japan and the Czech Republic. Here is USA’s full group stage schedule:

9/1 – Czech Republic (6:30 a.m. MT)

9/3 – Turkey (6:30 a.m. MT)

9/5 – Japan (6:30 a.m. MT)

Juancho Hernangomez – Spain

The third and final Nuggets participant in this year’s FIBA World Cup is Hernangomez, who will play a key role for Spain. Like Serbia, Spain also boasts several NBA players on its roster, including Marc Gasol (Raptors), Ricky Rubio (Suns), and Juancho’s brother, Willy (Guillermo) Hernangomez (Hornets). Spain has had some high-profile players and moments in international basketball over the past decade and will look to add to their medal collection this summer.

Spain is in Group C, which includes Iran, Puerto Rico and Tunisia. As Hernangomez prepares for the 2019-20 season with the Nuggets, the international competition should serve him well. Below is Spain’s complete group stage schedule:

8/31 – Tunisia (6:30 a.m. MT)

9/2 – Puerto Rico (6:30 a.m. MT)

9/4 – Iran (6:30 a.m. MT)

Every game of the 2019 FIBA World Cup can be streamed on ESPN+.