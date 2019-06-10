Denver Nuggets 2018-19 Season Review: Trey Lyles

Numbers:

8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, 41.8 percent shooting

Trey Lyles enjoyed the best season of his brief NBA career during the 2017-18 campaign, when he averaged 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game off the bench on 49.1 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from three.

Lyles wasn’t able to replicate that success during this past year, but he still had a key role in the Nuggets’ rotation for most of the season. Lyles rounded out the forward rotation as he provided a scoring threat off the bench throughout 65 games. Although Lyles struggled to hit the three at a similar rate to the 2017-18 season (he shot just 25.5 percent this season), he chipped in with 8.5 points and nearly four rebounds per game.

Lyles showcased his scoring ability throughout the season. He scored in double-digits in four consecutive games on three separate occasions this past season. When the 23-year-old forward received a sizeable opportunity, he certainly capitalized.

As a result of Paul Millsap appearing in 70 games this season (as opposed to just 38 in the prior season), minutes weren’t as readily available for Lyles during the 2018-19 season. However, when Lyles received between 20 and 29 minutes in a game, he was able to be effective. During those instances, he averaged 12 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

During a four-game road trip shortly before the All-Star break, Lyles consistently produced for Denver. In all four games, the fourth-year forward played at least 20 minutes and as a result was able to average 16.8 points per game on 56.5 percent shooting from the field.

While he had to battle through injuries and fight for playing time throughout the 2018-19 season, there were still flashes of his scoring ability from the power forward position. Given the length of the regular season, being able to count on a player to contribute off the bench is important to each and every team, and the Nuggets were able to get scoring from Lyles throughout the season.