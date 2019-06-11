Denver Nuggets Season Review: Malik Beasley

THE NUMBERS:

Games: 81, PPG: 11.3, FG: .474, 3PT: .402

THE SEASON:

Malik Beasley took a significant leap in the 2018-19 season, showcasing why he could be a part of Denver’s bright future.

The third-year guard proved he could be a consistent scoring threat for the Nuggets as he set career highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. To put things in perspective, Beasley averaged 3.8 points as a rookie and 3.2 as a sophomore.

Beasley’s biggest area of development was in his three-point shooting, where his 40.2 percent conversion rate put him in the top 20 of the NBA at 16th. Prior to this season, he was a 33.6 percent shooter from downtown.

After trading away Wilson Chandler and Darrell Arthur, the Nuggets showed a lot of faith in their 2016 first round pick by giving Beasley a big increase in minutes – going up from 9.4 in the 2017-18 season to 23.2 in this campaign. He exceeded expectations, becoming one of the better reserves in the NBA and filling in admirably as either a shooting guard or swingman in the starting five when needed.

“Knowing where I came from, playing 10 minutes a game to sometimes playing 20 minutes a game, it was a huge jump,” Beasley said at his end of the season availability. “I loved it and I’m grateful for the opportunity to show the world what I can do.”

In 18 starts, Beasley elevated his game as he averaged 15.9 points and shot a searing 55 percent from the field and 50 percent from downtown. His most impressive performance might have came in a 136-122 win against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 2. Beasley got a hot hand early and hit five threes en route to a career-high 35 points on 12 of 17 shooting.

UNDERAPPRECIATED FACT:

Did you know Malik Beasley has a clothing line?