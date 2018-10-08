2018 Mile High Dreams Gala

Mile High Dreams Gala - A Toast to Our Teams gives fans the opportunity to mix and mingle with players, coaches, alumni dancers and mascots from the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth and Colorado Rapids. Don't miss a great evening featuring elaborate food tastings from Denver's best restaurants, a variety of libations, live music, silent auction, photo station, casino games and much more! Proceeds benefit Kroenke Sports Charities programs for children and families in Colorado.

Mile High Dreams Gala – A Toast to Our Teams

Monday, November 12, 2018

7-10pm

Pepsi Center Club Level

Must be 21 or older to attend

Ticket Pricing

Purchase tickets online via Altitude Tickets: www.pepsicenter.com/gala

$250 VIP Ticket

- Includes event food, libations and event activities

- Access to exclusive Club Lexus party hosted by Team Captains, Assistant Captains and Team Presidents

- Voucher for 2 lower or club level tickets to the Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors on 12/16/18 OR the

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers on 12/11/18

$150 General Admission Ticket

- Includes event food, libations and event activities