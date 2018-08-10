Denver Nuggets Announce 2018-19 Regular-Season Schedule

DENVER, August 10, 2018 – Today the Denver Nuggets announced their 2018-19 schedule that will begin on the road at the L.A. Clippers before opening at Pepsi Center with back-to-back home games vs. Phoenix and the number one overall pick DeAndre Ayton on Saturday, October 20th and vs. Golden State on Sunday, October 21st.

Head Coach Michael Malone’s Nuggets will play 10 of their first 15 games at home including matchups against the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and the defending Champion Warriors. Denver then heads on the road for a three-game trip before returning to Pepsi Center to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on November 27th in their lone appearance of the season at Denver.

The Nuggets’ longest road trip of the season is five games that stretches from November 30th to December 8th. Denver also faces two separate four-game trips and will play seven of nine on the road at the end of March and beginning of April. The Nuggets will play four straight at home on three occasions, their longest home stands of the season.

“After a very productive and exciting offseason, we are thrilled to announce the 2018-19 Denver Nuggets schedule and are eager to get this year started,” said Ben Boylan, Executive Vice President of Partnership Marketing & Media Sales. “There’s a buzz around the city for Nuggets basketball to get back out on the court and we can’t wait for the fans to come out and show their support for our young, hungry team.”

Denver will face 13 sets of back-to-back games and will appear on national television 14 times, their most national television appearances since the 2012-13 season. Denver will play five games on TNT (Oct. 25 at LAL, Feb. 26 vs. OKC, Mar. 12 vs. MIN, Mar. 14 vs. DAL, and Apr. 2 at GSW) and eight on ESPN (Nov. 30 at POR, Dec. 14 vs. OKC, Jan. 23 at UTA, Feb. 1 vs. HOU, Mar. 6 at LAL, Mar. 8 at GSW, Apr. 5 vs. POR and Apr. 10 vs. MIN).

“We can’t wait to tip off another year of our Emmy Award winning broadcasts on Altitude,” stated Kenny Miller, Executive Vice President & General Manager/Executive Producer, Altitude Sports & Entertainment. “We will continue to provide the best coverage and behind the scenes access to Nuggets fans all year long on both Altitude TV and Altitude Radio.”

Altitude Sports & Entertainment will televise 77 Nuggets games in high definition (TNT games are exclusive) and will also broadcast all 82 games on Altitude Radio AM950, the Nuggets Radio Network. For comprehensive and behind the scenes coverage throughout the season, tune in to Nuggets 360 on Altitude TV and follow along at nuggets.com and @nuggets on Twitter.

Denver Nuggets full and partial season memberships are now on sale. To become a Nuggets Gold 365 member or for partial membership information, please call 303.287.DUNK(3865) or visit www.nuggetsgold365.com.

Denver Nuggets 2018-19 Schedule