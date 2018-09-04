Nuggets 2018-19 Player Previews: Paul Millsap

Last Season: It was a tough season for Paul Millsap, the Nuggets’ prized free agent signing last summer. Just when he was gaining chemistry with his new team, a wrist injury knocked Millsap out of action for 44 games. He returned to the lineup late in February and was part of the Nuggets playoff push in March and April. Still, Millsap played in just 38 games, the fewest in a single season in his career, and finished with averages of 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

2018-19 Outlook: There arguably isn’t a Nuggets player looking forward to the upcoming season more than Millsap. He’ll be healthy. And with that health comes the opportunity for him to make the kind of impact on the team he was looking for last season.

He’ll start at power forward for the Nuggets, and, in addition to providing scoring and rebounding punch, Millsap will be counted on to help anchor the defense. Offensively, he’ll help the Nuggets continue to be one of the best passing teams in the NBA. Last season, when Millsap had at least three assists, the Nuggets were 16-3.

Bold Prediction: Millsap will be among the NBA’s most effective shot blockers with an average of 2.0 per game.

